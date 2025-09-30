Stock market undaunted: 11th consecutive month of rise – 38% rally in 9 months, 9% in the third quarter

More difficult than the final picture suggests, the Greek stock market secured its 11th consecutive monthly rise in a session that resembled a “roller coaster”. The aim was to stay above 2,021.69 points (August close), with the General Index even reaching below 2,020 points at the daily lows. However, by 3:00 pm, buyers began to ramp up, even “erasing” the losses.

Specifically, in Friday’s (30/9) session, the GD fell marginally by 0.24 points or -0.01% to close at 2,034.22 points. The index’s range was set at around 17 points, with a daily high of 2,036.60 points and a daily low of 2,019.82 points. The CA ended September with a gain of +0.62%. At the same time, it secured its third consecutive bullish quarter (+8.9% in Q3) and “climbed” by +38.41% in 9 months.

Daily trading activity amounted to more than EUR 360 million, with almost EUR 150 million in pre-agreed transactions. Three packages worth EUR 101.81 million were passed to Eurobank during today’s auctions. These packages, totalling 31 million shares, changed hands at prices between EUR 3.282 and EUR 3.316 per share.

The board was balanced, with two securities standing out with their strong rise and multi-year records. On the one hand, Aktor continued its high “flights” and climbed to 8.6 euros for the first time in 18 years (July 2007). On the other hand, Mevaco benefited from the impressive increase in turnover and profitability in the first half of the year and with a rally of more than +20% “climbed” above 8 euros, a level not seen for 25 years (February 2000).

Premiere for GEK TERNA’s bond – curtains up on first half results

Today the 500,000 common nominal bonds of GEK TERNA, worth EUR 1,000 each (total EUR 500 million), resulting from the issue of a 7-year fixed rate 3.20% bond, were admitted to trading. The net funds raised from the bond issue amount to EUR 487,7 million. The proceeds will be split equally between business financing (up to EUR 243.9 million) and debt repayment (up to EUR 243.9 million).

The total valid demand, expressed by investors who participated in the public offer, amounted to approximately EUR 1,19 billion. As stated in the announcement of GEK TERNA, “the broad response of the investing public resulted in the public offer being covered 2,4 times and the total number of participating investors reaching 15,251”.

The deadline for the announcement of first half results by listed companies also expires. The following companies are publishing their financial reports today: GEK TERNA, Hellaktor, Prodea Investments, Techniki Olympiaki, Echter, Space Hellas, Ilida, AVE Group of Companies, Proodeftiki ATE, Interwood, ELVE, Eriourgia Tri Alpha, Bitros Symmetric, Unibios, Kloistohistografia Nafpaktos, Iatrik Athens, N. Leventeris, Afoi X. Kordellou, Mermeren Kombinat, E. Pairis ABEE, Trastor AEEAP, Blue Cedar, Voyatzoglou, Moda Bagno, Attic Publications, Minerva, Lampsa, Medicon, Mouzakis, Frigoglass, Sarantopoulos Rolling Mills, Galaxy Cosmos Mezz, SunriseMezz and Phoenix Vega Mezz.

Nervousness in international markets due to threat of shutdown

Investors on Wall Street remain cautious as they worry about the risk of a US government shutdown at midnight on Tuesday (30/9), which would “freeze” the release of critical economic data. However, the monthly gains are notable, with the S&P 500 posting its best September performance in 15 years. Losses of between -0.1% and -0.3% were recorded by the major indices in Tuesday’s session.

European stock markets are mixed, as the possible shutdown by the US government is an additional factor of uncertainty and may delay the publication of data critical for the prospects of a new rate cut. The pan-European Stoxx 600 is up +0.1% and the UK FTSE 100 is higher by +0.3%. At the same time, Germany’s DAX loses a marginal -0.05% and France’s CAC 40 is down -0.3%.

