Eurostat: Inflation in Greece plunged to 1.8% in September – Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2%

The annual inflation rate in Greece recorded a significant decline, falling to 1.8% in September from 3.1% in August, according to Eurostat data.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Greece rose by 0.6%.

By contrast, annual inflation in the eurozone rose to 2.2% in September, from 2% in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

Looking at the main components of eurozone inflation, services are expected to show the highest annual rate in September (3.2%, up from 3.1% in August), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (3.0%, up from 3.2% in August), non-energy industrial products (0.8%, steady compared to August) and energy (-0.4%, up from -2.0% in August).

