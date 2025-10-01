PPC: Unchanged electricity tariffs in October – absorbs the increase in wholesale prices

PPC fully absorbs the 27% rise in wholesale electricity prices, keeping the variable G1/G1N green household tariff unchanged at €0.129/kWh, the same as in September.

In this way, it continues to offer the cheapest, on average, green tariff in the market for 2025. To date, PPC has granted nearly €300 million in discounts in 2025, providing substantial support to its customers.

For off-peak hours, the green tariff in October also remains unchanged at €0.1148/kWh, allowing PPC customers with two-zone meters to benefit from even lower prices during low-demand periods.

The yellow variable tariff “PPC myHome4all” is set at €0.119/kWh for October.

In the blue tariffs, PPC is also keeping stable and competitive prices for October. The 12-month “myHomeEnter” program remains at €0.145/kWh, while the digital “myHomeOnline” program stays at €0.142/kWh. For customers with two-zone meters, the “myHomeEnterTwo” program offers a price of €0.095/kWh during off-peak hours. With no hidden conditions attached to the kWh price, PPC’s fixed blue tariffs help customers avoid unpleasant surprises.

At the same time, it offers a wide range of alternative options, such as the new fixed (blue) “PPC myHome Plan,” designed for families who want to combine the convenience of a fixed price with full control over their expenses, along with exclusive benefits that make everyday life easier and more affordable. The new product provides a fixed charging rate, ensuring that families can keep their energy costs stable each month. In addition, it includes a series of exclusive benefits and offers, providing significant discounts through the comprehensive reward program “PPC myRewards Coupons” for food, travel, and more.

PPC confirms its steady role as a reliable energy provider, offering transparent pricing, competitive products, and clear support to its customers.

