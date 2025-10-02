elstat:-unemployment-fell-to-8.1%-in-august

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.1% in August 2025, up from an upwardly revised 9.7% in August 2024 and an upwardly revised 8.3% in July 2025.

According to the seasonally adjusted employment and unemployment estimates of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) for August 2025:

The employed amounted to 4,337,315 persons, an increase of 79,288 persons compared to August 2024 (1.9%) and a decrease of 2,331 persons compared to July 2025 (-0.1%).

Unemployed persons totaled 383,788, a decrease of 72,352 compared to August 2024 (-15.9%) and a decrease of 11,542 compared to July 2025 (-2.9%).

Persons under age 75 who are not in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force,” i.e., persons not working or looking for work, totaled 3,025,161, a decrease of 35,078 persons compared to August 2024 (-1.1%) and an increase of 11,556 persons compared to July 2025 (0.4%).

