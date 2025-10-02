forbes:-elon-musk’s-fortune-briefly-exceeded-half-a-trillion-dollars

The fortune of billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, briefly topped half a trillion dollars, Forbes magazine reported Wednesday.

According to the magazine’s “Real-Time Billionaires” rankings, the net financial net worth of the head of Tesla and Space X reached $500.1 billion, down from $499.1 billion.

Second in the ranking is Oracle founder Larry Ellison, with a fortune of $350.7 billion. Third in line is Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has a fortune of $245.8 billion.

After earning a degree from the University of Pennsylvania and then leaving Stanford, Elon Musk sold his online software company Zip2 to computer manufacturer Compaq for more than $300 million in 1999.

His next company eventually merged with PayPal and, after leaving it, the South African-born entrepreneur founded SpaceX in 2002, then became chairman of Tesla in 2004.

