The government is putting forward a new housing plan that goes beyond the confines of the government’s plan. It will not just be about energy upgrades, but also complete home renovations to get more homes on the market. The scheme is currently being negotiated with the European Commission, to be funded by the 2021-2027 NSRF review and the transfer of funds from other projects to housing.

As Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis had said, the problem cannot be solved only with “Ex Economo”, a broader tool is needed that also catches renovation, to increase the supply of available housing.

- Housing renovations at the heart of the new government’s plan appeared first on - English.