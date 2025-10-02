who-and-why-they-might-change-plans-in-2026-by-seeing-what-the-application-shows-for-the-gains-from-the-new-tax-cuts

The Ministry of Finance’s new Tax Calculator 2025 has quickly become the latest “gadgetaki” for thousands of taxpayers, just hours after its launch yesterday. With just a few clicks at taxcalc2025.minfsofokleous10.gr—whether on a computer, tablet, or mobile phone—employees and professionals can compare what they will earn under the new income tax scale that comes into effect on January 1, 2026, based on their current or estimated income.

At this stage, the app only includes the key changes planned for 2026. It provides a general idea of the tax savings one can expect in the new year. Users can enter any estimated income—for themselves, a spouse, or a child—to see what tax will be due and what “net” income will remain before and after the changes.

The tool is proving especially useful for freelancers and sole traders who need to plan for 2026.

For example, in previous years many professionals shut down their sole proprietorships and set up companies (e.g., IKE) to reduce their tax burden. By doing so, they declared minimal accounting profits (for instance, just €1,000 per year) and paid around €220 in corporate tax plus €400–€1,000 in business tax—altogether €620–€1,220—rather than the €1,340 they would otherwise have owed.

Until now, this may have offered some advantage. However, from 2026 onwards, the new system changes everything, making it less worthwhile for some to maintain a company given the added costs.

With the new TaxCalc app, the same professional can see what they would pay as an individual:

With no children: €1,300 (instead of €1,340)

With 1 minor child: €1,260

With 2 minor children: €1,220

With 3 minor children: €1,080

With 4 minor children: zero tax

With dependents under 25 years old: zero tax

Similar scenarios can be tested for incomes of €15,000, €20,000, or more—helping taxpayers understand how the new system affects their tax, business, and financial profile.

The tool is also useful for employees and pensioners. For example, it shows:

An employee with a steady monthly salary of €2,000 (€28,000/year) will gain €360 per year .

. A worker earning the current minimum wage (€10,500/year) will gain €233 per year (€16.5/month) from January 2026.

from January 2026. When the minimum wage rises to €11,000 in April, that gain increases to €343 per year (€24.5/month) on top of the wage hike.

on top of the wage hike. A pensioner receiving €1,500 per month (€18,000/year) will save €160 per year.

The app also calculates the combined benefit for households where both spouses and children work, or where there is additional rental income above €12,000 per year.

What’s Next

The first “digital glimpse into the future” will be available once the new tax law is passed in October. In this second phase, the tool will become more personalized: taxpayers will log in with their Taxisnet codes to see detailed projections based on their actual declared data, presumed income, and place of activity. This will allow a much more precise breakdown of benefits, including cases where someone has both salary or pension income alongside freelance or company earnings.

