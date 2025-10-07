Which Greek startups are leading in the autumn series of funding

A streak of new investments in Greek startups has been recorded in recent weeks, which means that another cycle of financing has essentially begun.

It’s a common secret that there was a parody “brake” this year on fundraising from startups with a presence in Greece (i.e., not startups or scaleups with founders or partners who are Greeks in the diaspora with activity only abroad), but the process has apparently been “restarted” with the participation of major investors.

This restart includes start-ups with growth potential from various sectors, such as healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, AI, agri-tech, luxury short-term real estate leasing, etc.

Whether the bar for startup funding in Greece will rise in 2025 will soon be seen, as there is now less than a quarter left to go.

What is certain is that the records of other years are “missing” both in the number of funding rounds and in the value of deals for acquisitions of various companies with purely Greek “roots”.

