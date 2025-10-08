bitcoin-eyes-$250k-as-arthur-hayes-links-rally-to-trump-fed-takeover

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes believes Bitcoin could double by the end of 2025 if Donald Trump succeeds in a Trump Fed takeover that reshapes U.S. monetary policy.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Rollup, Hayes outlined how political and financial changes under a Trump administration could set off a wave of money printing, liquidity, and asset inflation that favors Bitcoin.

Hayes Links Trump Fed Takeover to Bitcoin’s $250K Target

“I think we could double going into the end of the year,” Hayes said, reaffirming his earlier $250,000 price target.

While he admitted that short-term moves are hard to predict, his thesis rests on how quickly Trump can install loyal appointees at key positions within the Federal Reserve and other financial agencies before the 2026 elections.

Bitcoin as the Ultimate Inflation Hedge

Hayes argued that Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million-coin supply makes it the cleanest hedge against what he called “fiscal recklessness.” He also compared the coming environment to the early years of Bitcoin adoption, explaining that crypto has already proven to be the best-performing asset class since 2009.

Under Hayes’ scenario, a Trump-led Fed would likely reduce rates, expand credit, and increase fiscal spending—conditions that historically push Bitcoin higher.

Political Control and the ‘Money Printing Bonanza’

Hayes outlined a two-year timeline in which Trump could replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell and gain majority influence by mid-2026. That process, which is the core of what he calls the Trump Fed takeover, could set the stage for an unprecedented phase of credit expansion and rate cuts.

He described this as a “money printing bonanza,” one that would echo previous liquidity waves but on a larger scale. In such a scenario, Bitcoin, an asset with fixed supply, would likely soar as investors seek protection from a weakening dollar.

Is Bitcoin Cooling Off?

Bitcoin is currently down, trading around $121,360, marking a 2.5% decline over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recently faced strong resistance near $124,000, a level that previously triggered a 13% pullback.

To continue its uptrend and enter a phase of accelerated price discovery, Bitcoin needs to break through the above trendline convincingly. A smaller decline from here could mean that the resistance is weakening, setting the stage for further gains.

