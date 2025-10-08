heating-subsidy:-when-the-platform-opens-and-who-will-receive-up-to-1,200-euros

The clock is ticking for the distribution of the heating allowance to around 1.2 million households, as the sale of heating oil begins on 15 October, with prices ranging from €1.00 to €1.10 per litre. This year’s budget for beneficiaries is expected to exceed €195 million, while a new ministerial decision outlining the details of the process will be issued by the end of October.

The eligibility criteria remain the same as last year. To qualify for the allowance, the annual family income (actual or imputed) must not exceed:

€16,000 for single individuals,

for single individuals, €24,000 for married couples, plus €5,000 for each dependent child,

for married couples, plus for each dependent child, €29,000 for single-parent families, also increased by €5,000 for each child after the first.

For those engaged in business activities, total gross income must not exceed €80,000.

In addition, the taxable value of real estate must not exceed €200,000 for single or widowed persons and €260,000 for married or single-parent families, with an additional €40,000 allowed for each dependent child.

The allowance ranges from €100 to €800, but in areas with higher energy needs—where the climate coefficient is equal to or greater than one—it increases by 25%, reaching up to €1,000. In the coldest regions of the country, it can go as high as €1,200.

The myHeating platform will open at the end of November, with applications accepted until early December. The first approved beneficiaries will receive an advance payment on their bills just before Christmas.

The allowance applies to one main residence and is available to single, married, widowed, separated, or cohabiting individuals who use heating oil, natural gas, LPG, firewood, pellets, district heating, or electricity for heating.

