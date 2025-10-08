New Inheritance Law: No more debts for heirs – What’s changing

The Ministry of Justice is moving forward with one of the most significant institutional reforms in recent years: a complete revision of Inheritance Law. The new legal framework is expected to be submitted for public consultation in the coming months and passed into law by the end of 2025, taking effect in early 2026.

Heirs will no longer be burdened with debts

Under the proposed regulations, the deceased’s debts will be paid exclusively from the inherited estate, with no personal liability for the beneficiaries. If the debts exceed the value of the estate, the remaining balance will be automatically written off, without requiring any financial contribution from the heirs.

The legislative committee proposes the creation of a transparent and automated debt settlement mechanism, so that processes can be completed more quickly and without court involvement. Creditors and the State will be compensated only from the assets of the estate, while heirs will be able to actively participate in the management of the estate, according to Eleftheros Typos.

Stricter rules for handwritten wills

The new framework introduces tighter controls on handwritten wills to enhance trust and transparency. It establishes mandatory handwriting analysis before the validation of any handwritten will. Additionally, an electronic will registry under state supervision is being considered.

Inheritance rights for unmarried partners

For the first time, inheritance rights will be granted to unmarried partners, provided there is a civil partnership agreement or a proven long-term relationship. This reform aligns Greece with modern European standards of equality.

Changes are also being proposed to the forced heirship rules—the mandatory share of the estate that goes to children and the spouse. The Ministry is considering increasing the share percentages and simplifying the process to reduce disputes and legal battles.

Digital transformation of inheritance procedures

The reform will also introduce digital tools and online processes, such as certificates issued via gov.gr and digital identification. Declarations of acceptance or renunciation of inheritance, as well as estate settlements, will be handled entirely online, reducing costs, time, and bureaucracy.

A fairer system for all

Overall, the new inheritance law aims to end longstanding injustices, protect heirs, and establish a simple, fair, and transparent system for managing estates and debts in Greece.

