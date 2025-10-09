ELSTAT: Inflation plunged to 1.9% in September

Annual inflation in Greece slowed to 1.9% in September, according to ELSTAT, down from 2.9% in August. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8%.

In particular, as announced by ELSTAT, the development of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2025 (reference year 2020=100.0) is as follows:

The comparison of the General CPI of September 2025 with the corresponding Index of September 2024 showed an increase of 1.9% compared to an increase of 2.9% in the corresponding comparison of the year 2024 with 2023.

The General CPI in September 2025, compared to August 2025, showed an increase of 0.8%, compared to an increase of 1.8%, which occurred in the corresponding comparison of the previous year.

The average CPI for the October 2024 – September 2025 12-month period, compared to the October 2023 – September 2024 12-month period, showed an increase of 2.5%, compared to an increase of 3.0% in the October 2023 – September 2024 12-month period compared to the October 2022 – September 2023 12-month period.

Harmonized inflation at 1.8%



According to another ELSTAT release, the evolution of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for September 2025 (reference year 2015=100.0) is as follows:

The HICP of September 2025, compared to the corresponding index of September 2024, showed an increase of 1.8% compared to an increase of 3.1% in the corresponding comparison of the year 2024 with 2023.

The HICP in September 2025, compared to August 2025, showed an increase of 0.5% compared to an increase of 1.8% recorded in the corresponding comparison of the previous year.

The average HICP for the twelve months of October 2024 to September 2025, compared to the corresponding Index for the twelve months of October 2023 to September 2024, showed an increase of 3.0% compared to an increase of 3.1% in the corresponding comparison of the twelve months of October 2023 to September 2024 with the twelve months of October 2022 to September 2023.

- ELSTAT: Inflation plunged to 1.9% in September appeared first on - English.