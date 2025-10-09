Papastavrou and Papanastasiou decide next steps for the Greece – Cyprus cable

In an excellent atmosphere, a meeting took place between the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, and his Cypriot counterpart, George Papanastasiou, to coordinate and determine the next steps for the Greece–Cyprus electricity interconnection project, known as GSI.

The working meeting was held today and also included the presence of the Greek Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy, Nikos Tsafos, and the Ambassador of Cyprus to Greece, Stavros Avgoustides.

During the constructive discussions — as previously reported by Newmoney — the next stages of the project were agreed upon, in line with the direction recently set by the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

