At a time of review for retirement age limits, the government appears to be launching an extension for the increases, to avoid serious reversals for some categories of scheme members. According to the data under consideration, some insureds will retain the current limits, while others will change.

The changes planned for 2027 – linking age limits to life expectancy – appear to be put on hold. This correction is being made in response to the pandemic decline in life expectancy, making it difficult to impose increases immediately.

Affected Categories

Insured individuals currently aged 50 to 55 could face “double” adjustments to retirement age limits, especially if they do not establish pension rights by 2029.

Those aged 35 to 50 are expected to experience two to three increases in age thresholds over the course of their careers.

Newly insured workers who are just entering the system will be able to retire after the age of 64, while some may have to wait until nearly 70, depending on their years of service.

Who Is Exempt

Certain groups will not be affected:

Those turning 62 between 2027 and 2029 will likely remain unaffected.

Individuals who have already established pension rights under transitional provisions.

Persons with disabilities, members of the armed forces, and insured workers covered by special provisions for hazardous or strenuous occupations.

The changes are expected to be introduced gradually, with full implementation projected by the end of 2029, providing time for adjustment.

- Pension age limits 2027-2030: Which insured persons are exempted and which are affected appeared first on - English.