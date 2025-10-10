More than 400,000 Greek businesses use AI solutions and the challenges

About 34% of Greek businesses now systematically use AI, up from 22% last year. This 55% year-on-year increase is the second-highest in Europe. Today, more than 400,000 Greek businesses are leveraging AI solutions, of which about 60,000 have adopted them in the last year, or one business every eight minutes, according to the results of a study by Amazon Web Services (AWS) on “Unlocking Greece’s AI Potential 2025”.

As highlighted during the presentation, Greece’s dynamically growing startup ecosystem is leading the way in AI innovation. More than half of startups have already adopted AI solutions, while more than a quarter are already leveraging advanced applications, such as combining multiple models or developing custom systems. Startups show much higher rates of development of new AI-based products and services compared to large enterprises, which are mostly still limited to basic automation applications or pilot use cases.

This differentiation highlights the need to support large enterprises to move from the experimentation stage to a comprehensive and strategic integration of AI. Among businesses that have already implemented AI, 89% report revenue growth, with an average growth rate of 18%, confirming the key role of AI in competitiveness and value creation. At the same time, companies point to significant productivity gains, freeing up time for improved customer service and innovation, reinforcing the link between AI adoption and business performance.

Skills shortage

The skills gap is emerging as the biggest barrier to scaling AI. Only 18% of firms say they have strong internal AI capabilities, while 45% face difficulties in finding domestic talent. More than half of firms report that a lack of AI skills limits innovation, while nearly half report an increase in operating costs due to insufficient digital knowledge. To attract the right talent, companies say they are willing to offer an average of 42% higher salaries to candidates with strong digital skills, and 27% of companies have already implemented AI-specific training programs. Meanwhile, about one in three employees have received digital training within the last year. Beyond the skills issue, Greek businesses face high compliance costs and regulatory uncertainty. Companies estimate that €43 out of every €100 they spend on technology goes towards compliance with regulations, above the European average, and most expect this burden to increase over the next three years.

“The momentum of AI adoption in Greece is truly impressive, especially in our vibrant startup ecosystem. To sustain this momentum, we need to address two critical challenges: the skills gap and regulatory complexity. By focusing on talent development and creating an innovation-friendly regulatory environment, we can reduce barriers to adoption and consolidate Greece’s position as a leading regional technology hub. AWS remains committed to partnering with Greek organizations on their digital transformation journey,” said Thanasis Patsakas, Country Manager Greece, Cyprus and Malta, AWS.

AWS continues to invest in Greece’s digital future through local infrastructure and programs that facilitate the safe and agile adoption of AI. Following the establishment of the Athens Edge location (2020) and the local office (2021), AWS has chosen Athens to establish the first AWS Outpost Testing Lab in the EU (2023). Looking to the future, the activation of AWS Direct Connect in Athens in 2025 will further strengthen the assurance of private and reliable connectivity for enterprise workloads. These initiatives are complemented by renewable electricity supply contracts totalling 657 MW, confirming AWS’ long-term commitment to Greece’s digital transformation and the country’s role as a regional technology hub. Maintaining momentum will require a dual focus on people and stability: expanding specialized training programs by industry, combined with simplified access to financial instruments and a clear, innovation-friendly regulatory environment aligned with international standards, can reduce complexity and compliance costs and unlock new investment opportunities.

The study was conducted by Strand Partners on behalf of AWS and is based on two nationally representative follow-up surveys: one of 1,000 Greek businesses and one of 1,000 citizens.

According to a survey conducted by APA-Apex.com, the study was conducted by the European Commission on the basis of a survey conducted by APA-Apex.com.

- More than 400,000 Greek businesses use AI solutions and the challenges appeared first on - English.