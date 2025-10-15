Guido Grimaldi: Europe is taxing shipping to the point of suffocation

“This way, we will lose the green transition race,” warned the president of the Grimaldi Group, speaking at the EENMA conference titled “Walking into a New Era.” He delivered sharp criticism of EU policies such as the ETS and FuelEU Maritime, while also outlining his group’s investment vision for zero-emission ships and sustainable port infrastructure.

Speaking with both candor and conviction, Guido Grimaldi, president of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa and of several companies within the Grimaldi Group, took the stage at the annual conference of the Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (EENMA) in Athens, sending a clear message to Brussels:

“European shipping risks becoming the victim of Europe’s own green policy.”

This year’s conference, “Walking into a New Era,” served as a forum for strategic dialogue on the future of short-sea shipping, sustainability, and the green transition. In his speech, Mr. Grimaldi voiced deep concern and disappointment over the regulatory burden placed on the European maritime sector.

“The Fit for 55 package—and especially the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime—threaten to undermine the competitiveness of European shipping,” said the Italian shipowner, noting that new emissions costs are already distorting trade balances.

He described a “dangerous motorway backshift” phenomenon, explaining:

“Our customers are returning to road transport. This is the exact opposite of what the Green Deal is supposed to achieve.”

Grimaldi denounced what he called double and unfair taxation, since the shipping industry will have to pay both for the EU’s emissions trading system (ETS) and for the global framework promoted by the IMO, while other transport sectors remain largely exempt.

“Europe is punishing the very sector that keeps its trade alive. If we continue like this, we’ll lose the green transition before it even begins,” he warned.

The Financial Burden

According to figures he presented, European shipping companies will face:

€2.5 billion in ETS costs in 2024 ,

, €5.7 billion in 2025 , and

, and over €8 billion in 2026.

“These aren’t theoretical numbers,” he stressed. “These are funds that could have been invested in new vessels, zero-emission technologies, and port infrastructure. Instead, they’re being lost in a bureaucratic vortex with no tangible benefit for shipping.”

He called for ETS and FuelEU revenues to be reinvested into the maritime sector through dedicated funds supporting the transition to clean fuels and green ports.

Grimaldi Group’s Green Vision

Despite the challenges, the Grimaldi Group continues to make major investments.

“Since 2018, we’ve invested more than $5 billion,” Grimaldi noted.

The group’s plan includes 17 new car carriers and methanol-ready RoPax vessels to be delivered by 2030.

“We’re investing in dual-fuel ships, energy recovery systems, and port projects that reduce carbon footprints. Our goal is clear: zero emissions—both at sea and in port.”

Founded in 1947, the Grimaldi Group now operates 150 vessels and 150 maritime routes, making it the world’s largest Ro-Ro fleet and one of the strongest logistics pillars of the European economy.

The Igoumenitsa Example

Grimaldi highlighted the group’s investment in the Port of Igoumenitsa as a “model of public–private cooperation and European best practice.”

“Igoumenitsa is a living laboratory of the green transition. We’ve already installed a photovoltaic park that cuts emissions by 60,000 tons of CO₂ per year, and we’re implementing a multimillion-euro master plan to upgrade port infrastructure,” he said.

A Clear Message to Brussels

Grimaldi closed with a pointed reminder:

“Shipping accounts for only 2.5% of global emissions, and just 7.5% of that comes from European waters. Yet we’re the only industry being asked to pay a disproportionate price. If this doesn’t change, Europe will lose its shipping, its jobs, and its influence at sea.”

He concluded:

“The green transition is essential—but it must be pursued with realism, balance, and fairness.

Shipping is the backbone of the European economy. It cannot become Europe’s scapegoat.”

- Guido Grimaldi: Europe is taxing shipping to the point of suffocation appeared first on - English.