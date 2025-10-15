The completion of the second leg of US-based Oak Hill Advisors‘ investment in its joint venture vehicle with Ideal Holdings in the past 24 hours effectively marks the start of a new investment round with funds known to be in excess of $400 million.

The duo is already scanning the market for new acquisitions in existing businesses, in the food (Barba Stathis) and IT/cybersecurity (Byte-Adacom) sectors, but not in retail (Attica Stores), without ruling out a corresponding move into a new, “4th pillar”, with interest being directed more broadly at the industrial sector (other than food), where, after all, it had a presence until 2024 with Astir in the production of metal caps.

As of late, he has had a presence in Astir in the manufacture of steel products in Australia, with a presence in Astir in the manufacture of aluminium

At the same time, under the strategic plan for the 4 years 2025-2028, additional investments of €70 million were identified, which will be directed to at least two subsidiaries, Barba Stathis (€50 million) and Attica Department Stores (€20 million).

The chairman of the listed holding company, Lambros Papaconstantinou, said at a briefing, in the presence of the heads of the subsidiaries, that there are contacts with target companies, and made it clear publicly that there is no discussion about Delta, Vivartia, and Hellenic Zimi with CVC.

- Lambros Papakonstantinou (Ideal Holdings – Oak Hill Advisors): we are interested in an acquisition in the industry – €400 million investment. appeared first on - English.