Stournaras: Too early to talk about renewing my term of office – Greece on track for steady growth

The Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, stated that his term ends in 2026, emphasizing that it is too early to discuss any possible renewal. He added that Greece is experiencing growth above 2%, a pace expected to continue in the coming years.

Speaking about the outlook of the Greek economy and his own future, Stournaras highlighted the country’s stability and recovery following the financial crisis, while stressing the importance of continuing structural reforms.

“My term ends in July 2026, so it’s too early to talk about that,” he said in an interview with Parapolitika 90.1, responding to speculation about whether he would seek a second term.

He noted that Greece is entering a new economic era, pointing to the progress achieved since the crisis. “I entered politics during the crisis and worked with three different governments. It was a difficult time, but we didn’t do badly,” he remarked.

On the issue of interest rates and deposit rates, Stournaras explained that the gap is due to banks’ operating costs, non-performing loans, and provisions for new lending. He added that profit margins depend on several factors, including liquidity, and that stronger competition could help narrow those margins.

As for potential bank mergers, the central banker clarified:

“We want more banks, not fewer. We are promoting the extroversion and competitiveness of the Greek banking system.”

