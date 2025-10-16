draft-budget:-additional-permanent-revenue-through-new-measures-against-tax-evasion-&-smuggling-for-2026

Additional permanent revenue from tax evasion—beyond the €3.9 billion cumulatively secured by the Ministry of Finance in 2024–2025—is “promised” for 2026 by the new measures the government is advancing.

In response to questions from European Commission teams regarding the source of additional revenue for benefits and tax cuts amounting to €1.76 billion in 2026, without imposing new taxes to cover this public cost, the General Accounting Office submitted Greece’s draft budgetary plan to Brussels, as required under the new fiscal rules for all EU member states.

The plan reveals that, after all measures already implemented (myDATA, POS and IRIS “everywhere,” electronic invoices from early September, etc.), new measures will also be introduced in 2026.

According to the budgetary plan, actions scheduled by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue to be implemented include:

A new digital platform, MIDAS , which will collect data on property ownership and use for every taxpayer nationwide.

Expansion of mandatory electronic invoicing to all businesses.

Digital submission of delivery notes in additional sectors of the market.

Implementation of a Digital Customer Registry in the events sector.

Additionally, the following initiatives are underway:

Development of an advanced Business Intelligence (BI) and data analysis system , designed to analyze and predict non-compliance patterns, along with the creation of a Compliance Risk Management (CRM) and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) system to record, monitor, and manage compliance and operational risks.

, designed to analyze and predict non-compliance patterns, along with the creation of a to record, monitor, and manage compliance and operational risks. The establishment of a working group on cryptocurrency taxation, supervision, and regulatory framework, aiming to create an effective and fair institutional framework for cryptocurrency taxation in 2026, in line with European capital market legislation.

Furthermore, in the coming months, a law is expected to be passed establishing procedures for issuing preventive tax rulings. According to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, this reform aims to allow businesses to receive preliminary clarifications on the tax treatment of specific transactions or business structures, thereby reducing tax uncertainty. It is also expected to boost investor confidence and create a stable, predictable environment—crucial for economic growth and attracting new investments.

