ELSTAT: Growth for 2024 revised to 2.1% – The final data

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced the second estimate of the Annual National Accounts for 2024, as well as revised data for the years 2022-2023.

According to these data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a 2.1% increase in 2024 in volume terms compared to 2023, up from a previous estimate of 2.3%. Final consumption expenditure rose 1.3%, while imports strengthened 4.8% and exports 1%.

In more detail:

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the 2nd estimate of the Annual National Accounts for the year 2024 (provisional data) and the revised data for the years 2022-2023 according to the European System of National and Regional Accounts ESA 2010 (Regulation (EU) No. 549/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European System of National and Regional Accounts of the European Union – ESA 2010), as amended by Regulation (EU) 2023/734 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Based on the revised data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year 2024 in volume terms showed an increase of 2.1% compared to 2023, compared to an increase of 2.3% announced in the first estimate in March 2025.

Year 2024 final consumer spending in volume terms showed an increase of 1.3% over year 2023.

Imports of goods and services in the year 2024 in volume terms showed an increase of 4.8% compared to the year 2023.

Exports of goods and services in the year 2024 in terms of volume increased by 1.0% compared to the year 2023.

Based on the revised data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year 2024 in current prices showed an increase of 5.4% compared to the year 2023.

Final consumption expenditure in the year 2024 at current prices showed an increase of 3.7% compared to the year 2023.

Imports of goods and services in the year 2024 at current prices increased by 3.3% compared to the year 2023.

Exports of goods and services in the year 2024 at current prices increased by 1.2% compared to the year 2023.

- ELSTAT: Growth for 2024 revised to 2.1% – The final data appeared first on - English.