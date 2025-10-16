metlen,-shell-and-totalenergies-to-supply-bulgaria-with-lng

METLEN, in partnership with multinational companies Shell and TotalEnergies, has won the tender to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria for the next six months, according to the Bulgarian news agency Novinite.

TotalEnergies and Metlen Energy & Metals secured the contracts for October and December 2025 deliveries, while Metlen Energy & Metals and Shell will supply the January and March 2026 shipments. The four LNG cargoes will originate from U.S. export terminals and will be transported to Bulgaria via the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal in Greece.

More than ten international companies participated in the tender. The initiative is part of Bulgaria’s 2025–2029 energy program, approved by the country’s Council of Ministers, which aims to strengthen national energy security.

On September 16, Bulgargaz launched the procurement process for four LNG cargoes totaling 4,000,000 MWh, within the framework of its reserved capacity at the Alexandroupolis terminal. Deliveries will take place according to the schedule agreed upon by Gastrade (the terminal operator) and Bulgargaz.

