Ministry of Development: €50.8 million in funding to the Regions for repayment of previous development law projects

The Ministry of Development is allocating €50.8 million to all the Regions of Greece to repay investments that were included under previous development laws. It should be noted that, to date, a total of €103 million has been disbursed to the Regions for the year 2025.

According to the allocation of funds by the General Secretariat for Private Investments, the Region of Thessaly has received the largest amount of funding so far, reaching €26.8 million, followed by Central Macedonia with €15.7 million and Crete with €11.9 million.

Detailed breakdown of the funds per Region:

