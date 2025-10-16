November Pensions: Thousands of pensioners will receive a double payment – What they need to know

November is expected to be a favorable month for thousands of pensioners, as their accounts will show two deposits: their regular pension payment and the new annual €250 allowance.

According to the schedule of the e-EFKA (Unified Social Security Fund), pension payments for November will begin on October 26 and conclude on October 29.

On Monday, October 27, the main pensions of the former self-employed funds (OAEE, OGA, ETAA) will be paid, along with all supplementary pensions from the private sector.

On Wednesday, October 29, payments will follow for the main and supplementary pensions of salaried workers (IKA, OTE, DEI, NAT, Public Sector, etc.).

It should be noted that funds are usually credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts one business day earlier, depending on the bank.

The new €250 allowance

For the first time this year, the annual €250 allowance will be paid to more than 1.4 million pensioners, disability benefit recipients, and uninsured elderly citizens.

The payment is expected to be completed by November 15, without the need for any application. This allowance has been established on a permanent basis and will be paid every year by November 30.

Tax-free and -

The €250 support payment is:

Tax-free, non-transferable, and exempt from seizure by the State or third parties.

Not offset against debts to the Tax Office, Insurance Funds, Municipalities, or Banks.

Exempt from any contribution or fee in favor of the State or e-EFKA.

This measure aims to support the most vulnerable citizens, who are affected by the rising cost of living and the decline in their purchasing power.

