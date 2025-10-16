Towards the creation of a subcommittee at the IMO on greenhouse gases – Greece’s position

According to information from newmoney, discussions at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London are moving towards the establishment of a dedicated subcommittee that will further examine the issue of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and submit comprehensive proposals within the next year.

The process is described as “smooth”, aiming to maintain balance among member states and avoid extreme conflicts of interest.

The proposal to establish the subcommittee was submitted by a group of countries — including Egypt, Kenya, and Morocco — and is supported by several states, among them Greece, that are requesting more time and technical substantiation before binding decisions are made.

