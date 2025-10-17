Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Saturday, October 18

    BlackRock dumps over 500 Bitcoin as BTC price crashes

    CryptoNews
    blackrock-dumps-over-500-bitcoin-as-btc-price-crashes
    BlackRock dumps over 500 Bitcoin as BTC price crashes

    BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, recorded two consecutive days of redemptions this week as Bitcoin tumbled below $105,000.

    According to ETF flow tracker data shared by HeyApollo co-founder Thomas Fahrer, IBIT sold 272 BTC on October 15 and another 272 BTC on October 16, bringing its two-day outflow to 544 BTC, worth around $57 million at current prices.

    The market stress coincided with geopolitical tensions after President Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, sparking a global risk-off move. Gold climbed above $4,330 per ounce as investors fled to safety, while Bitcoin slipped through key technical levels.

    The breach of its 200-day simple moving average at $107,400 and the expanding channel floor near $99,500 further reinforced the bearish momentum.

    Keep Reading

    Get in touch: sofokleous10.gr@gmail.com