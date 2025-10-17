dramatic-hours-at-the-imo-for-the-green-shipping-transition

For the first time in the history of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) — the UN’s maritime arm — Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez took the podium to declare that the ongoing process “is outside the spirit of the Organization.” His unprecedented statement came on Friday, the final day of negotiations at the 2nd Extraordinary Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC.ES/2), convened to advance the Zero Emission Framework (Net-Zero Framework – NZF).

The atmosphere was tense and uncertain. Disagreements persisted between the Chair and the United States, prompting calls for the intervention of the IMO’s Director of Legal Affairs to clarify procedural steps. Frequent suspensions of the session underscored a process seemingly at an impasse.

“This is not a formal meeting of the IMO. The entire negotiation process is not what I envisioned, and I do not wish for it to be repeated in the future—it goes against the spirit of this Organization. I include myself in this,” Dominguez said in a dramatic address.

Later today, delegates are expected to vote on whether to adopt the Net-Zero Framework. The proposal faces opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, among others. Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly warned that he would impose sanctions on any states supporting it—a threat that has cast a chill over the proceedings.

