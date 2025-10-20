full-ban-on-russian-gas-imports-on-the-table-at-eu-energy-ministers’-meeting

The European Union’s initiative to fully ban the import of gas and oil from Russia, as part of its sanctions over the war in Ukraine, is expected to move to the next stage today, as the bloc’s 27 Energy Ministers are set to adopt the measure.

Meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers aim to forge a common position on the total ban before the decision is finalized in negotiations with the European Parliament.

Members of the European Parliament already voted in favor of the proposal last week, paving the way for talks with the member state capitals.

According to the plan, imports of oil, pipeline natural gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be entirely and permanently prohibited by 2028 at the latest.

The ban, once agreed upon in talks with the European Parliament, will be adopted by simple majority vote — meaning countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, which still import Russian gas through pipelines, will not be able to veto it.

It is not ruled out that the measure could be implemented sooner, as efforts are underway to impose a ban on Russian gas imports under the upcoming package of sanctions against Moscow.

As of 2024, Russia still accounted for roughly one-fifth of all gas imports into the EU, with an even higher share in natural gas specifically. In the first half of 2025, EU member states imported Russian gas worth nearly €4.5 billion.

The sanctions can be formally adopted once all 27 member states agree — without the involvement of the European Parliament — allowing the process to move faster.

The punitive measures are described as temporary and can be lifted once the war in Ukraine ends and Brussels no longer sees any justification for maintaining them.

At the same time, the EU’s Foreign Ministers, also meeting today in Luxembourg, will discuss developments in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to join part of their session.

The Council will also discuss a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance a loan aimed at providing war reparations to Ukraine, as well as the EU’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will also be on the agenda. Although the EU has so far been sidelined in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, European officials emphasize that the Union intends to play an active role in efforts to restore stability in the Middle East.

