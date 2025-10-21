Athens Stock Exchange: Buyers stepped on the gas with a boost from the banks

The Greek stock market gained for the second day in a row, comfortably reclaiming the psychological 2,000-point mark, outperforming other European bourses. Buyers took the initiative in the moves, picking up speed as the hour wore on. This resulted in the General Index closing with a gain of more than +1%, returning to the 2,020 point margin, with the banking sector standing out.

Specifically, in Tuesday’s (10/21/10) session, the General Index gained 23.02 points or +1.15% to close at 2,019.25 points, with the high for the day at 2,028.15 points and the low for the day at 1,991.87 points. Within October, the HA recorded a loss of -0.74% with the streak of 11 consecutive up months under threat. At +37.39%, this year’s return stands, and all indications are that 2025 will be the fifth consecutive year of upside.

The banking index rallied, with shares of the systemic ones rising strongly, even above +2%. In the blue chips, Viohalco, Metlen, and Titan recorded notable gains. Coca-Cola HBC reacted, closing in mildly bullish territory, “erasing” intraday losses in the wake of the deal to acquire Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). A boost was also provided by Alpha Finance’s report on HA, citing a “new era”, that valuations remain attractive and that there is significant scope for further upside for equities.

