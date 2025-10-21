Based on ELSTAT data, 2024 for our country ended with a fiscal surplus of 2.91 billion euros or 1.2% of GDP and a debt of 364.9 billion euros or 154.2% of GDP. The primary surplus last year was 11.14 billion euros or 4.7% of GDP.

It should be recalled that the original ELSTAT data in April had shown the fiscal surplus at 1.3% of GDP and the debt at 153.6%.

Similarly, based on today’s Eurostat and ELSTAT data, Greece’s debt in the second quarter of 2025 stood at €368.61 billion, equivalent to 151.2% of GDP. The debt was down 8.9% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025, at the same time that 16 member states saw their debt increase.

Greece is a champion in debt reduction this year – Surplus of €2.91 billion in 2024