how-the-age-of-buyer-investors-is-transforming-the-athens-riviera-property-market:-1-in-4-investors-is-under-40

The Athens Riviera has been attracting more and more investors in recent years — but what now stands out is their age.

“We are seeing a sharp increase in interest from buyers under 40, who bring a new philosophy and different expectations to the real estate market,” says Ms. Corina Saïa, CEO of Premier Realty.

One of the most notable trends is a shift in investment logic.

While in the past investors mainly focused on yields from short-term rentals, the new generation is concentrating on long-term capital appreciation and wealth preservation.

It is estimated that 60–70% of buyers under 40 invest with a view to increasing property value over the next decade, while only 30–40% continue to prioritize rental income.

Although yields have narrowed, capital gains have strengthened — changing the way younger buyers perceive the market.

“This shift marks the maturation of the luxury housing market, with investors now focusing more on stability, quality, and timeless value,” adds Ms. Saïa.

Focus areas and price ranges

This group’s moves center mainly on luxury seafront residences with high specifications, with investments ranging from €1,000,000 to over €5,000,000.

At the same time, as prices rise in the core areas of the Riviera, investors are turning to southern and more distant locations such as Anavyssos, Sounio, and Lavreotiki, where they see greater potential for future value growth.

According to Premier Realty’s estimates, about 1 in 4 investors (20–25%) on the Athens Riviera now belongs to this younger age group — up from just 8–10% five years ago.

Generational shift in investor profile

In 2018, the overwhelming majority of investors — roughly 90% — were over 40 years old, while only 9% were under 40.

Six years later, in 2024, the picture has changed significantly.

Investors over 40 remain the majority, but their share has dropped to about 75%, while the portion of younger investors has risen sharply to around 25%.

This change indicates that the Athens Riviera market now attracts a younger demographic, signaling a renewal and broadening of the investor base.

This shift is not accidental — younger generations, more flexible and globally oriented, view property not just as shelter but as a tool for investment and lifestyle.

What younger investors want

The preference for energy-efficient and smart homes is also strong: younger buyers are 30–40% more likely to seek properties featuring solar panels, thermal insulation, and low environmental footprints.

The most popular categories are luxury apartments and maisonettes priced between €7,500–€12,000 per sq.m., with peaks above €13,000 per sq.m. in prime seafront locations.

Remote work has also reshaped demand: professionals in technology and services sectors are increasingly seeking permanent or vacation homes that combine coastal living with work-from-home convenience.

“The new generation of investors is reshaping the real estate landscape,” says Ms. Saïa. “They are looking not only for luxury, but for lasting value.”

The Athens Riviera is thus emerging as one of the most dynamic destinations in the Mediterranean, combining international appeal, quality of life, and long-term value stability.

