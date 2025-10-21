sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-top-the-world’s-taste-atlas-2025-list

Taste Atlas, known worldwide for its annual lists, is one of the largest and most reliable gastronomic guides in the world, closely monitoring traditional cuisine, gastronomy, food and drink.

It functions as a “global atlas” of flavors, dishes, foods, drinks, local ingredients and authentic restaurants, continuing to research and map even more, wanting to bring to the surface forgotten flavors and traditions from many regions of the world, creating a modern “encyclopedia”.

Its purpose is to collect authentic recipes, reviews, and research articles about popular dishes, foods and drinks. Taste Atlas is particularly known for the culinary lists it publishes each year, and has already listed over 10,000 foods and drinks.

It recently announced the lists of the best olive oils in the world for 2025, from all olive-producing countries, ranking them with a large and specialized series of criteria and reviews received from experts and recorded by the “global atlas”.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms , among 2,589 olive oils from around the world that stood out in the Taste Atlas lists for 2025, were honored and included in the 100 best olive oils in the world (TOP 100 Olive Oils in the World), as well as in the top olive oils in Greece (Best Greek Olive Oils & Producers), with a rating of 5 out of 5 for their gourmet olive oil MASTERPIECE Blend evoo .

It should be noted that the gourmet olive oil MASTERPIECE blend evoo was the top one that stood out in the “world atlas”, while the other olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms also received high scores, with 5 out of 5 and 4.9 out of 5.

In detail:

5 out of 5: MASTERPIECE Blend evoo , FYLLIKON First Harvest Organic Evoo , PLUS HEALTH BLUE evoo , OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo , TREASURE Blend evoo , MAJESTIC Blend evoo , ARMONIA organic evoo , FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA & ENSTAGMA gourmet evoo .

4.9 out of 5: AGOURELAIO Early Harvest Organic evoo , PLUS HEALTH GREEN evoo , SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo & GEMSTONE Blend evoo

The recent announcement in the lists and in the top positions, with extremely high rates, of the famous gastronomic guide Taste Atlas, is an honor for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms.

At the same time, these olive oils are now recognized and registered in the famous global atlas, Taste Atlas, for their high quality, for the innovation in their production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations.

It justifies the efforts of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, to create unique tasty and gastronomic combinations, while it is now clear that these olive oils belong to the global elite of gastronomic foods.

