Athens Stock Exchange rises for the third consecutive time – October losses were zero

The Greek stock market continued on an upward trajectory for the third consecutive day, with the General Index regaining more ground after a 5-day downward streak between October 13 and 17, returning above 2,030 points. Investor psychology has been significantly boosted after the 2,000-point recovery, with Athens differentiating itself from other European bourses, which are correcting.

Specifically, in Wednesday’s (22/10) session, the GC gained 14.72 points or +0.73% to close at 2,033.97 points. The index’s variation range was set at around 17 points, with a daily low of 2,021.20 points and a daily high of 2,038.14 points. Over the last three days it has gained a cumulative +2.34%. Intra-October losses have been reset to zero (-0.01%), and the 2025 return on the HA is +38.4%.

Metlen, OPAP and OTE stood out on the board, as all three stocks rallied after their recent underperformance. Of the systemic banks, it was Alpha Bank that posted the strongest rise. On the other hand, Coca-Cola HBC came under intense pressure, which put a brake on its 5-day upward streak, while its decline significantly curtailed the market’s upward trend due to its heaviness.

On the “radar” Coca-Cola HBC and results

.

Coca-Cola HBC remained in the focus of investor interest following the agreement to acquire 75% of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) for a total consideration of $2.6 billion. The deal provides CCH with access to high-growth regions. It recorded organic revenue growth of 5% in Q3 2025, around 1% below Eurobank Equities’ forecasts. On a 9-month basis, revenue grew 7% to €8.82bn (+8% on an organic basis).

Investors are expected to focus on the Q3 and 9-month results of listed companies. Sarantis will announce its financials tomorrow, Thursday, October 23, before the start of the trading session. Next wee,k Eurobank (on 30/10) and Piraeus Bank (on 31/10) will present their performance – among others.

Mini-correction on Wall Street – rally in London

Satisfactory corporate results give Wall Street a boost, with the Dow Jones setting a new record by surpassing 47,000 points intraday. According to FactSet data, more than three out of four companies in the S&P 500 index that have released results so far have exceeded analysts’ estimates. The major indices are mildly down today, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq down -0.2%, correcting after disappointing Netflix results.

European bourses are mixed, digesting some of the strong gains that drove France’s CAC 40 index to historic highs. Meanwhile, traders are focusing on US-China trade talks and corporate results, while pessimism about reaching a peace deal in Ukraine prevails. The pan-European Stoxx 600 is up +0.1%, Germany’s DAX loses -0.4% and France’s CAC 40 is lower by -0.5%. Conversely, the UK FTSE 100 “jumps” +1.2% as stable inflation in the UK boosts expectations of a rate cut by the Bank of England.

