BoE: It foresees continuity in house price increases – What are the reasons

The price of housing will continue to rise, according to a Bank of Greece (BoG) financial report.

However, low mortgages and rising household wealth balance any risk to credit institutions.

More specifically, apartment prices rose 7.3% year-over-year in Q2 2025 and have now surpassed the previous all-time high of Q3 2008.

In terms of house prices:

New apartment prices (up to 5 years old) in Q2 2025 rose at an average annual rate of 6.8% and have now exceeded the previous historical high of Q2 2008 by 9.4 points (Q2 2025: 112.4, Q2 2008: 103), while old apartment prices rose by 7.6% year-on-year, and the relevant price index was in Q2 2025.

