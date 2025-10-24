JP Morgan: Gold could surpass $5,000 in 2026 – Possibly reaching $6,000 by 2028

Strong demand and economic uncertainty have opened a wide path upward for gold in recent months, with many analysts predicting further gains ahead. JP Morgan has made a bold forecast for the precious metal. According to Coin Bureau, the bank expects gold prices could reach $5,056 per ounce next year. This prediction is based on strong investor demand, ongoing central bank purchases, and global economic trends.

Why gold is expected to rise

JP Morgan highlights several factors that could push gold higher.

First, investor demand remains strong. Many investors view gold as a safe store of value. When markets are uncertain, gold tends to attract more attention.

Second, central banks continue to buy gold. Governments around the world are adding gold to their reserves. This keeps demand elevated and supports higher prices.

Finally, economic concerns play a role. Worries about inflation and interest rate decisions affect gold prices. JP Morgan expects some rate cuts in the coming months. Historically, lower rates make gold more attractive as an investment.

All these factors combined give JP Morgan an optimistic outlook for gold.

What this means for investors

For investors, this forecast is crucial. Gold is typically used to protect portfolios from market volatility. Rising gold prices can help investors maintain their positions in the metal.

JP Morgan’s forecast may also encourage investors to diversify their portfolios. Allocating a portion of assets to gold can help balance risks from stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

It’s worth noting that gold prices can still fluctuate. While the target of $5,056 is projected, prices can rise or fall due to sudden economic changes, geopolitical events, or shifts in demand. Investors should stay informed and plan their next moves carefully.

Gold has a long history as a store of value. For decades, it has acted as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations. Analysts say the current economic environment is similar to past periods when gold rallied.

JP Morgan’s forecast is not the only bullish one. Other financial institutions have also predicted strong gold performance amid growing global uncertainties. However, reaching above $5,000 per ounce would mark a new record for the market.

How investors should approach this forecast

Experts recommend a measured approach. Investors should consider long-term trends rather than short-term spikes. Using gold as part of a balanced strategy can provide protection without exposing portfolios to unnecessary risk.

Additionally, monitoring interest rates, inflation data, and central bank activity can help investors make timely decisions. Combining these factors with JP Morgan’s forecast can offer useful guidance in navigating the markets.

Outlook for gold in 2026

JP Morgan’s projection that gold could reach $5,056 next year underscores the metal’s enduring value. Strong demand from investors and central banks, combined with economic uncertainty, supports this outlook.

Investors should see this as a signal to consider including gold in their portfolios—but with caution. While gold may experience significant gains, it can also undergo short-term fluctuations. Overall, planning, diversification, and staying informed are key to successfully navigating the market.

“Gold remains our highest conviction trade for the year, and we see further upside as the market enters a Fed rate-cutting cycle,” said Natasha Kaneva, Head of Global Commodities Strategy at JP Morgan.

The combination of “the Fed’s rate-cut cycle, stagflation concerns, worries about Fed independence, and broader hedging against depreciation” supports gold’s upward trend, added Gregory Shearer, Head of Base and Precious Metals Strategy.

Regarding the dollar, the bank noted that gold’s rise “is not a story of de-dollarization or depreciation, but rather one of dollar diversification,” emphasizing that foreign holders of U.S. assets are gradually reallocating small positions into gold.

JP Morgan analysts also stressed that the recent market consolidation is healthy. The pullback reflects the market’s absorption of rapid price increases since August, Kaneva said.

“It’s natural to be paralyzed by fear when the price has moved so quickly… It’s a very clear story – you have many buyers and no sellers,” she said.

She reaffirmed the long-term target of $6,000 per ounce by 2028, emphasizing that gold should be viewed on a multi-year horizon.

The spot price has already hit multiple record highs this year, with the latest peak of $4,381.21 recorded on Monday—marking a significant 57% increase since the start of the year and setting the stage for gold’s strongest annual performance since 1979.

- JP Morgan: Gold could surpass $5,000 in 2026 – Possibly reaching $6,000 by 2028 appeared first on - English.