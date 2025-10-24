ministry-of-environment-and-energy:-announcement-of-the-signing-for-the-offshore-blocks-south-of-crete-and-the-peloponnese

Today, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Stavros Papastavrou, signed four Ministerial Decisions concerning the selection of applicants from the international tender for the granting of exploration and exploitation rights for hydrocarbons in the offshore areas south of the Peloponnese (“A2” and “South of the Peloponnese”) and in the offshore areas south of Crete (“South of Crete 1” and “South of Crete 2”).

According to these decisions, the selected applicants (preferred investors) are the consortia of the Chevron – Helleniq Energy groups. At the same time, the Evaluation Committee established by decision of the Hellenic Hydrocarbon and Energy Resources Management Company (HHRM S.A.) is instructed to invite these consortia, as Selected Applicants for the above offshore areas, in order to finalize the draft contract to be signed, in accordance with the tender notice.

