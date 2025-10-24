ministry-of-environment-and-natural-resources:-announced-the-signature-for-the-marine-plots-south-of-crete-and-the-peloponnese

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Stavros Papastavrou, today signed four Ministerial Decisions concerning hydrocarbon exploration in the marine areas south of the Peloponnese (blocks “A2” and “South of the Peloponnese”) and south of Crete (blocks “South of Crete 1” and “South of Crete 2”).

According to the decisions, the joint ventures of Chevron and Helleniq Energy have been designated as the preferred bidders for the respective offshore areas.

At the same time, the Evaluation Committee—established by decision of EDEYEP (the Hellenic Hydrocarbon and Energy Resources Management Company)—has been instructed to invite the selected consortia to finalize the draft contracts for these exploration areas, in accordance with the relevant tender notice.

