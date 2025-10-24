Significant milestone for Metlen in the Belharra frigates program

On October 14, 2025, at METLEN’s facilities in Volos, Naval Group and METLEN successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Tests (FATs) for two complex platform systems, in the presence of a representative from Bureau Veritas. Both systems will soon be transferred to Lorient for installation on the FDI frigate No. 5.

“With the successful completion of these Factory Acceptance Tests, METLEN Technologies is proud to continue its fruitful collaboration with Naval Group and is already preparing the assembly of the third set. Since the start of our cooperation in 2023, we have strengthened our ties with Naval Group teams and feel confident about the further development of our joint projects,” said Nikolaos Evangelou, Head of Operations – METLEN Technologies Volos Hub.

“Having delivered the first set a year ago, which has already been installed on the FS Formion frigate, and with the second set ready for shipment to Lorient, METLEN Technologies has clearly demonstrated its role as a fully reliable partner in Naval Group’s supply chain. Through this success – for which the full dedication of the METLEN team was highly appreciated – Naval Group is now actively exploring new areas of collaboration with METLEN, both for FDI frigates and for other Naval Group programs,” emphasized Benoît Chapalain, CEO of Naval Group Hellas.

