greek-and-french-innovation-and-the-connection-with-the-greek-market-at-the-heart-of-la-french-tech-athens-event

The Smart Energy Economy: Turning Innovation into Impact

The event “The Smart Energy Economy: Turning Innovation into Impact”, co-organized by La French Tech Athens and the MBA International program of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), took place under the auspices of the French Embassy in Athens.

The discussion, moderated by Konstantinos Katsakioris, Strategy & Sustainable Development Advisor and Foreign Trade Advisor of the French Republic (CCE Grèce), explored the strategic, economic, and social dimensions of the energy transition.

Key Insights from the Speakers

Dr. Stella Tsani (Associate Professor, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens):

Dr. Tsani emphasized that for Europe, the energy transition is an existential challenge encompassing three interrelated dimensions — strategic, economic, and social.

She underlined the importance of a “smart” transition driven by targeted investments, faster financing, and circular supply chains to achieve the necessary results at the required scale and pace.

George Exarchou (Country Head, HDF Energy):

Mr. Exarchou presented Hydrogène de France’s Renewstable® solution, which utilizes long-term hydrogen storage to provide 24/7 zero-emission electricity. He highlighted the need for European-made, financeable technologies to strengthen the EU’s industrial and energy autonomy at this critical stage.

Adrien Barreau (CEO, Seavium):

Focusing on digitization, Mr. Barreau stated:

“Digital intelligence will make offshore operations cleaner, faster, and more transparent — this is how we accelerate the energy transition at sea.”

He expressed his enthusiasm for sharing this vision with the Greek offshore energy community.

Laura Huguenin (Cosma Tech):

Ms. Huguenin discussed the use of autonomous underwater drones and artificial intelligence (AI) for seafloor mapping. She explained that Cosma Tech’s technology delivers open, neutral, and affordable ocean data on a global scale, enhancing understanding of marine ecosystems and protecting vital offshore infrastructure.

Closing Remarks

Moderator Konstantinos Katsakioris concluded by noting that while solutions for a sustainable energy transition already exist, the challenge lies in accelerating their implementation by connecting innovative French expertise with the dynamic Greek market.

Event Partners

The event was organized in collaboration with Business France Greece, as part of the French Offshore Wind Days, and sponsored by National Insurance.

