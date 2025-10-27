Major shift in payments: IRIS becomes mandatory for all businesses from November 1 – Heavy fines for non-compliance

Time is ticking away for the widespread implementation of IRIS in commercial transactions. From 1 November, all physical and online shops in the country will be required to accept payments via IRIS, alongside the already familiar POS options. Customers will be able to select the payment method through the terminal and, if they choose IRIS, a unique QR code will be displayed that they will “scan” through the mobile banking app to complete the transaction.

Under the new institutional framework, businesses that accept payments through IRIS or other similar services will have to execute them exclusively through a POS interconnected either with the tax mechanism or with the information systems of the AADE.

Those who fail to comply by November 1 risk fines of €10,000 (for single-entry books) and €20,000 (for double-entry books), which are reduced by 50% in small settlements and islands of less than 3,100 inhabitants.

The limits for transactionsremain currently at EUR 500 per day for transfers between individuals (IRIS P2P) and EUR 500 for payments to professionals (IRIS P2B), with a total daily limit of EUR 1,000. From January 2026, the limits increase to €1,000 per day and €5,000 per month for individuals, and up to €31,000 per month for professionals.

2026 will also be the year of IRIS’ international expansion, as it will be connected to the European EuroPA network, allowing real-time money transfers to countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland and the Nordic countries. This will allow Greek users to send or receive money from abroad with the same ease that they currently send money to friends or professionals within Greece.

Already more than 4 million citizens are using IRIS P2P for private-to-private transfers, while 560,000 professionals have joined IRIS P2B. 8,806 businesses and online shops are currently participating in IRIS Commerce, a number that is expected to skyrocket with the mandatory acceptance of payments through the system across the market.

