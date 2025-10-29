“Save–renovate for young people”: Platform for completing the building’s electronic identity now open

The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced that the platform for completing the Electronic Building Identity has opened, as part of the “Save–Renovate for Young People” program, for those applications that have also selected the “Renovate” component.

The process applies to young people who have already applied for inclusion in the program and marks the next step in upgrading the energy efficiency and functionality of their main home.

The program, implemented through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, aims to improve the energy class of residences by at least three categories (achieving more than 30% savings in primary energy), combining environmental protection with tangible support for the younger generation in acquiring and improving their first home.

So far, 2,350 applications have been included in the program, with a total budget of €31,956,765, while the completion deadline has been set for April 30, 2026.

To date, across the programs “Save 2021,” “Save 2023,” and “Save for Young People,” a total of 98,437 beneficiaries have received subsidies amounting to €1,381,121,543, with higher grant rates for vulnerable households.

As part of the government’s housing support measures, the Ministry of Environment and Energy, through the “Save–Renovate for Young People” initiative, supports the younger generation by ensuring modern, energy-efficient, and high-quality homes, offering real benefits to citizens and the environment alike.

