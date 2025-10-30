blackrock,-fidelity,-and-ark-21shares-clients-sell-$396-million-worth-of-bitcoin

Key Takeaways $396 million worth of Bitcoin was sold today by clients of BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK 21Shares, indicating a large-scale institutional outflow.

The sales occurred through major Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reflecting institutional reactions to market volatility and economic signals.

BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK 21Shares clients sold $396 million worth of Bitcoin on Wednesday, marking significant institutional outflows from major crypto exchange-traded funds.

The coordinated selling across multiple Bitcoin ETFs reflects institutional response to market volatility and economic signals. BlackRock, a prominent asset management firm, has been actively managing Bitcoin exchange-traded funds using strategies including volatility-based trading approaches.

Recent patterns show Bitcoin outflows from major ETFs often coincide with options expirations and federal monetary policy updates.

ARK 21Shares, which specializes in crypto ETFs, has shown recent activity in Bitcoin holdings adjustments alongside other institutional players responding to market conditions.