opap-named-global-egr-safer-gambling-operator-of-the-year-2025

OPAP, part of Allwyn, was recognized as a global leader in integrating Responsible Gaming principles into its operations at the EGR Operator Awards 2025. Specifically, the company received the “Global EGR Safer Gambling Operator of the Year 2025” award—a distinction that confirms OPAP’s strategic commitment to promoting Responsible Gaming and protecting players and society. It also reflects the effectiveness of OPAP’s policies, measures, tools, and initiatives aimed at providing a gaming environment that is both entertaining and safe.

OPAP Online Acquisition Director, Thanos Patsis, and OPAP Responsible Gaming Expert, Savvas Iliopoulos, receive the “Global EGR Safer Gambling Operator of the Year 2025” award

Dr. Nancy Verra, Chief Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Officer of the OPAP Group, stated: “This international distinction is a significant recognition of our Responsible Gaming strategy. At the same time, it rewards our daily efforts to offer a safe and responsible entertainment experience. Overall, it highlights OPAP’s global leadership in Responsible Gaming and sustainability — a fact that fills us with a sense of responsibility to continue on this path.”

Comprehensive initiatives to protect players

The EGROperator Awards are an annual global institution that rewards excellence, innovation, and performance among iGaming operators across various categories. In this year’s event, OPAP emerged as the winner in the Responsible Gaming category, standing out among leading international companies such as Tombola (Flutter), DraftKings, Bally’s, Betsson Group, and others.

OPAP received the “Global EGR Safer Gambling Operator of the Year 2025” award thanks to the innovations it employs, including the use of Artificial Intelligence tools developed in-house for the proactive identification of excessive gaming behavior.

Moreover, recognition was given to OPAP’s effective initiatives such as comprehensive communication campaigns, the use of affiliate marketing to inform the public, “Responsible Gaming Days” held across the company’s network of stores and at major cultural and sporting events, the presence of Responsible Gaming Ambassadors in stores, and training programs for employees and partners.

A landmark initiative by OPAP for Responsible Gaming

Reaffirming its leadership in this field, OPAP recently organized the largest Responsible Gaming conference ever held in Greece. The aim was to strengthen dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders in the gaming market, focusing on creating a transparent, controlled, and safe environment with a focus on the protection of players and society.

The event was attended by government representatives, senior officials from regulatory authorities, international associations, and industry companies. Discussions centered on regulatory supervision of the gaming market, international best practices, challenges and prospects for Responsible Gaming, and combating illegal gambling.

