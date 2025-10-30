Two of the projects that Intradevelopment of the Kokkalis Group is preparing to “run” in two of the top destinations of the Cyclades, Koufonisia and Mykonos, are in the final phase of licensing until the end of this year.

As for the first project in Koufonisia, it is the existing hotel unit in Ano Koufonisi, which the group acquired with the aim of its complete upgrading and conversion, gradually, into a 5-star complex, along with the creation of residences for sale, in a project that is placed in the vicinity of 35 million euros in total. The project, which is in the final phase of licensing to complete the relevant procedures by the end of the year, concerns ”Koufonisia Hotel & Resort”, which owns a 56-room hotel unit in Koufonisi and land within the settlement, to develop a new, broader investment project in tourism real estate. In addition to the expansion of the existing hotel, the plan includes the creation of a new hotel unit on a privately owned coastal plot, as well as the construction of villas for sale.

Similarly, the second project, the one on the island of Winds, is in the final licensing phase until the end of the year, which stands out for another reason: The fact that it is a complex with approximately 350 beds in a total area of 4,000 square meters that will house tourism staff to meet the increased needs of the island during the summer season. The complex will operate to the standards of a 3-star facility, with funding from the Development Fund.

The complex will be operated to meet the needs of the tourism industry to cater for the growing number of tourists to meet the demand of the tourism industry in order to meet the needs of the tourism industry in the future.

- The two projects of the Kokkalis Group in Koufonisia and Mykonos are in the final licensing phase appeared first on - English.