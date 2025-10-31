AADE: End of paper debt confirmations — fewer delays, errors, and surprises for taxpayers and businesses

As of 1 December 2025, the AADE will eliminate one of the most significant obstacles to Greek bureaucracy. The stacks of paper, “money lists” and debt certificates sent by various public bodies (municipalities, ministries, funds, etc.) to the tax authorities for collection will be put into the “dustbin of history”.

With a new decision (E.2089/2025 “Establishment of a mandatory electronic procedure for the creation of titles of acknowledgement in favour of the State”) based on Laws 5100/2024 and 5193/2025, the Independent Public Revenue Authority makes it clear that from 1 December, any colour acknowledgement of debt or reduction of debt sent to the tax office will simply… be returned to the sender. Henceforth, transmission between public bodies will be mandatory digital.

All digital

This change is not just about sending by -. All procedures for the confirmation of new revenues (e.g., tickets, fees, fines) and for their reduction or reimbursement (such as the well-known Individual Discount Sheets – IDS) will now pass exclusively through a central digital portal: the Centre for Interoperability (CIC) of the General Secretariat for Digital Governance Information Systems.

This practically means that any public organization that wants to certify a revenue to the VAT number of a citizen or a company will have to “talk” directly and electronically with the AADE system.

Who is affected?

The measure affects the entire public sector:

– Ministries

– Municipalities and regions

– Insurance funds

– Hospitals

– Independent Authorities and

– any “third entity” that certifies revenue for the State to the tax authorities.

All the above entities now have a specific timetable to complete their technical interconnection. The deadline is December 1, 2025. After that date, the AADE will only accept documents in two ways:

– Digitally, through the Interoperability Centre.

– In paper, ONLY if the entity has obtained an official extension decision from the Minister of Economy and Finance.

How will the extension be granted? The process will not be simple. An entity requesting an extension will have to submit a request to the AADE at least 6 months before its claims become time-barred, explaining with full justification why it did not have time to connect. It will have to prove that the delay is due to an “unavoidable, extraordinary and unforeseeable event” and submit a specific timeline for completing its digital integration.

What to do with old debts: The only exception

Only one important exception is provided: if a debt was established in the old, paper-based manner (i.e., before the entity entered the new digital system), then any reduction or adjustment (A.F.E.) for that particular old debt will continue to be accepted in paper-based form.

This decision aims to put the “paperwork” in order and finally close the door to errors, lengthy procedures, lost documents between departments, and endless delays that have plagued citizens and businesses. By obliging the entire public sector to speak the same “digital” language, the government seeks to speed up the collection and return of revenues, as changes in the debts of citizens and businesses will be displayed immediately and correctly on Taxisnet, without the risk of “forgotten” debts in a drawer.

