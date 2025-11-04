“greece-2.0”:-the-proposal-for-the-revision-of-the-national-recovery-and-resilience-plan-submitted-to-the-eu

Greece’s proposal to revise its National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” has been submitted to the European Commission, in line with the agreed timetable.

The main objective of the revision proposal is to ensure the use of all European funding for the benefit of the country’s development, with a real impact on the economy, society and the substantial improvement of the daily life of citizens.

Main points of the Greek review proposal are the following:

The Greek government has submitted a financially neutral revision of its Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), ensuring that the overall budget remains unchanged while resources are reallocated for maximum efficiency and better alignment with real-world implementation.

According to the proposal, the revision focuses on optimizing resource distribution, simplifying milestones to accelerate project evaluation—one of the European Commission’s key priorities—and maintaining a stable balance of green and digital investments, as required by Recovery Fund regulations.

New Actions and Strengthened Programmes

Under the revised plan, several flagship initiatives are being reinforced or expanded:

The National Prevention Programme “Prevent” will receive additional funding after proving highly effective in helping citizens detect and manage previously undiagnosed health conditions.

will receive additional funding after proving highly effective in helping citizens detect and manage previously undiagnosed health conditions. The Antinero forest protection programme is being extended with a fifth operational cycle, further strengthening wildfire prevention and response capabilities.

is being extended with a fifth operational cycle, further strengthening wildfire prevention and response capabilities. The Digital School project, which integrates artificial intelligence into public education, will be expanded to bring more classrooms into the digital era.

project, which integrates artificial intelligence into public education, will be expanded to bring more classrooms into the digital era. The Gigabit Voucher Scheme , aimed at extending fibre-to-the-home connectivity, will also be broadened to reach more households.

, aimed at extending fibre-to-the-home connectivity, will also be broadened to reach more households. A new system for monitoring and managing natural disaster risks is being introduced, alongside an expansion of the Smart Bridges programme.

In addition, local government projects will receive targeted support, particularly in the areas of road safety and wastewater treatment, both considered critical for sustainable development.

Adjustments to Energy Programmes

Targets for private energy storage and energy-saving investments have been revised in line with the number of submitted funding applications and projected progress. This adjustment ensures financing for all applications under the “Change Heating System and Water Heater” initiative.

Conversely, public contributions for irrigation PPP projects and the Apollo Programme will now be covered by alternative funding sources.

Next Steps

The proposed revision is fully consistent with European Commission guidelines and will undergo evaluation in the coming period. The goal is to secure the Commission’s approval, enabling Greece to proceed with the seventh payment request from the Recovery Fund in December 2025.

- “Greece 2.0”: The proposal for the revision of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan submitted to the EU appeared first on - English.