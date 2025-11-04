The new DESFA compression station in Komotini: Greece is becoming an energy hub

One of the “hearts” of Greece‘s new energy map is now beating in Komotini. The Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy, Nikos Tsafos, inaugurated the new DESFA compression station, describing the project as “key not only for Greece, but for the whole of Europe.”

As he stressed, Eastern Macedonia-Thrace is becoming a true crossroads of energy flows, as it hosts critical infrastructure connecting Europe with new sources of natural gas: from Azerbaijan via TAP, the Alexandroupolis FSRU that will receive LNG from the US and other markets, to pipeline networks reaching as far as Hungary and Ukraine.

The new plant, according to the deputy minister, will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the new gas-fired power plants, which will support the stability of the system when renewable energy production is low. “They not only ensure Greece’s energy sufficiency, but also strengthen the neighbouring markets. Their role is crucial for the whole of South-Eastern Europe,” he said.

From importer to export hub

He highlighted the country’s spectacular transformation in the natural gas sector. “Within a few years, Greece has gone from the role of a pure importer to that of a transit hub,” he said. The figures are indicative: in 2023, of the 17 bcm of natural gas that entered the Greek system, 11 bcm was re-exported to neighbouring markets – mainly to Italy and the Balkans.

This development, he noted, creates new opportunities at a time when Europe is seeking full independence from Russian gas. “Brussels’ decision to zero Russian imports creates a big gap, but also a great opportunity for our country. Greece can emerge as a key gateway to supply the European market with new energy sources,” he noted.

Investment of high strategic value

The DESFA project in Komotini was completed in record time for European standards. The final investment decision was taken in September 2022 and construction was completed in less than three years – when similar projects take almost twice as long.

