pierrakakis-announces-three-legislative-improvements-to-broaden-beneficiaries-for-tax-relief-and-enfia-abolition

Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced in Parliament three new legislative measures that expand the range of citizens eligible for presumption reductions and the abolition of ENFIA.

Specifically, the Minister stated:

Expansion of Presumption Reduction:

The 50% reduction in the minimum amount of net business income will now also apply to individuals whose main residence is in settlements with populations between 500 and 1,700 inhabitants—instead of 1,500—across Western Macedonia, the Evros Regional Unit, and the border municipalities of Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and Epirus. Extension of ENFIA Abolition:

The gradual abolition of ENFIA will extend to natural persons whose main residence is located in settlements with populations of up to 1,700 inhabitants, beyond Evros, covering the same border regions of Western Macedonia, Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and Epirus. Allowance for Security Forces:

The monthly allowance of €130 is extended to members of the Coast Guard–Hellenic Coast Guard serving in Maronia, Fanari, and Porto Lagos, as well as to Fire Department personnel serving in border units in Epirus, Macedonia, and Thrace.

Response to Nikos Pappas on Dividend Tax

Responding to SYRIZA MP Nikos Pappas, who had criticized the government’s dividend tax policy, Mr. Pierrakakis presented comparative data showing the positive fiscal impact of the current rate.

“During the SYRIZA years, the dividend tax was 15%. Mr. Tsipras himself reduced it to 10% in 2019 under the idea of ‘popular capitalism’. At that time, declared income was €1.73 billion and the tax collected was €173 million,” Pierrakakis said.

“When we reduced it further to 5%, declared income rose to €5.76 billion, and tax revenue increased to €288 million. Today, declared income stands at €7.7 billion, and tax collected amounts to €386 million. The numbers speak for themselves.”

