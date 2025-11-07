tax-bill-approved-with-more-than-250-votes-on-key-articles

The Finance Ministry’s bill “Tax reform for the demographic issue and the middle class – Support measures for society and the economy” was approved in Parliament by an overwhelming majority on the articles. Of the bill’s 47 articles, 37 received more than 200 votes in the roll call vote requested by New Democracy, while many articles exceeded 250 votes. According to ministry sources, “the results confirm that this is a comprehensive reform with a strong social and developmental character.”

The package of interventions relating to tax relief, especially for families with children and young people, received 214 votes. The reduction of imputed income was approved by 248 MPs, while introducing a new 25% rate on income from rents received 215 votes. According to the same sources, this package “is the backbone of the tax reform, because it reduces burdens on households, strengthens tax fairness and gives momentum to the new generation.”

Government initiatives to support the regions also received strong backing. The gradual abolition of ENFIA in villages up to 1,500 inhabitants – and up to 1,700 in border areas – received 261 votes, the same number of votes as the 30% VAT reduction on the islands. As ministry sources emphasise, “these are measures with substantial regional dimension that support the Greek countryside, strengthen young people remaining in their villages and provide development breathing space for island regions.”

Equally broad parliamentary acceptance, with 254 votes, was given to the regulation for increasing wages in the Security Forces – police, coast guard and fire brigade. According to the same sources, “supporting the personnel who are on the front line is tangible recognition of their contribution to the country’s security and stability.”

In principle, the bill was approved by 160 MPs – a number that exceeds New Democracy’s parliamentary strength. Ministry sources note that “the broad parliamentary acceptance shows that the government’s choices in the design and targeting of the measures are realistic, socially fair and respond to the real needs of citizens and the economy.”

- Tax bill approved with more than 250 votes on key articles appeared first on - English.