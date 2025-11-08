analyst-claims:-“there’s-calm-before-the-storm-in-bitcoin,-the-real-peak-will-be-seen-on-this-date”

Cryptocurrency analyst Colin Talks Crypto has shared a remarkable assessment of Bitcoin’s (BTC) possible peak date.

The analyst said that Bitcoin’s price behavior could follow a similar cycle to gold, and that this pattern points to a potential “BTC peak date.”

Colin noted that gold and stocks have reached new all-time highs in recent months, and it would be surprising if Bitcoin didn’t experience a similar rally:

“Gold and stocks have been hitting record highs in recent months. It’s hard to believe Bitcoin won’t follow suit.”

The analyst stated that when the time axis of the gold peak is shifted, he predicts a peak for Bitcoin:

“When we move forward from the peak period for gold, this model shows a peak for Bitcoin in January 2026. This was already in line with my own predictions.”

Stating that this is not a certainty, Colin said that the model could be wrong, but added that different metrics also support the possibility of further upward movement in BTC:

“Of course, we could be wrong. But many metrics suggest to me that there’s still upside potential in Bitcoin. Crypto sentiment is quite sour right now, which is typically seen before big moves.”

*This is not investment advice.