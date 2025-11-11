athenian-brewery:-the-positions-developed-in-the-court-of-amsterdam-on-the-case-with-the-brewery-of-macedonia-and-thrace

The damages case filed by Zytopoi Macedonia Thrace Brewery (ZMTH) against Heineken N.V. and Athenian Brewery was heard today in the Amsterdam District Court, in a legal saga that has already been going on for six years.

Both sides developed their arguments today and the court is expected to make a decision in the first quarter of 2026.

It will be recalled that Macedonia Thrace Brewery, which claims damages from anti-competitive practices in the Greek market “stepping on” a 2014 Competition Commission decision on abuse of dominant position, is claiming between EUR 181.84 million and EUR 195.46 million (including interest until 1/1/2025), plus interest from 01.01.2025 until the date of any obligation to pay, plus additional interest and EUR 831.5 thousand for consultant fees.

In an official statement, Athenian Brewery notes that Heineken N.V. and itself “remain convinced that the allegations of Macedonia Thrace Brewery are unfounded and that Athenian Brewery has not caused any damage to the company.”

